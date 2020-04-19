Kerala all set to ease shutdown norms from Monday

Thiruvananthapuram, April 19, 2020

Starting Monday morning, the 14 districts in Kerala will be divided into four zones for implementation of the lockdown curbs -- Green, Orange A, Orange B, and Red.

"Relaxations will have to be strictly followed by maintaining social distancing. All the national guidelines will have to be followed. In no circumstances will socialising and going out be allowed," state police chief Loknath Behera told the media.

Idukki and Kottayam districts -- classified as Green Zone -- will witness routine life subject to the Centre's directives.

The Orange B zone includes Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Trissur and Wayanad where also normal activities will be allowed.

In both these zones, shops, hotels, offices will open, but with no crowding at all. Participation in marriages and funerals would not be more than 20 persons.

Inter-district passage would not be allowed in both these zones.

For vehicular movement, the government has decided to implement 'odd & even' formula, but vehicles driven by women have been exempted.

In the case of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam districts -- classified under Orange A zone -- restrictions would be in force, as of now, till April 23.

The districts like Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram and Kozhikode in the Red category would continue with the lockdown, as of today.

