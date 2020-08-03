Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID, in home quarantine

Chennai, August 3, 2020

Karti P Chidambaram, a Congress Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, has said that he had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is in home quarantine.

"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine," Karti, who represents Sivaganga in the Lok Sabha, said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he added.

Karti, the son of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, is the latest political personality to have tested positive for the virus.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-10 and that he was hospitalised.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit have also been infected by the virus.

