We are proud of him: Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak

Bengaluru, October 25, 2022

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy wished his son-in-law Rishi Sunak on being chosen as the next UK Prime Minister.

Reacting to son-in-law Sunak's victory, Murthy on Tuesday said that he was proud of him and wished him success.

"Congratulations to Rishi. We are confident that he will do his best for the people of United Kingdom," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his happiness over Rishi Sunak's elevation.

Bommai said the Britishers ruled India for over 200 years and they would have never expected such a big development.

"Today, Indians are on all fronts and have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely," he said.

IANS