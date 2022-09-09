India records 6,093 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 9, 2022

India on Friday recorded 6,093 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours -- slightly lower than Thursday's numbers.

The country had on Thursday reported 6,395 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths.

The 31 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included 13 backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 18, Maharashtra accounted for six, followed by three each in Delhi and Karnataka, and one each in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, Odisha, and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,121 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,484,729 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,906,972 today, up 6,768 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.70%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 706 to below the 50,000-mark at 49,636 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 214.55 crore today, including 28.09 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.93% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.88% today.

A total of 88.87 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.16 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

