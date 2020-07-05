Karnataka under Sunday lockdowns again to check coronavirus spread

Bengaluru, July 5, 2020

Karnataka went into a lockdown again on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which has been surging over a month across the state since unlock 1.0 began on June 1.

"The state is under total lockdown throughout the day -- all activities are shut and vehicular movement barred except for essential supplies and services," a Home Department official told IANS here.

The complete lockdown has been reimposed on Sundays from July 5 to August 2 across the state to confine citizens at home and restrict their activities or movements.

The state observed a similar total lockdown on the third Sunday (May 24) and fourth Sunday (May 31) during lockdown 4.0 to prevent people from violating social distancing norms in public places.

"With daily night curfew from 8pm, the Sunday lockdowns will continue till 5am on Mondays till August 2 to ensure people stay home safe and not risk infection by going out for any reason," said the official.

Additional police was deployed in cities and towns across the state to ensure the lockdown is strictly observed.

"A ban order under Section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed to prevent movement of people and vehicles," a police official told IANS here.

The police also sealed the inter-state borders to prevent public movement from neighbouring states, as bus services and transportation of goods remain suspended till Monday morning.

"Only ambulances and vehicles on essential duty are allowed to ply during the curfew period. Shops selling medicines, groceries, vegetables, fruits, and poultry and meat products have been allowed to open, ensuring customers maintain physical distancing and stand in queues," said the official.

State-run buses, taxis and autos have also not been allowed to operate.

All main roads, flyovers and enter/exit points on the city outskirts have been barricaded to prevent vehicular traffic.

In an appeal to the state's residents, Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa urged them to abide by the lockdown on all Sundays till August 2 to contain the virus spread.

"We have reached a crucial stage in the war against Covid-19. Follow guidelines in the interest and welfare of all to fight the pandemic. Stay at home to be safe," said Yediyurappa.

The state government, however, allowed weddings prefixed on Sundays amid the lockdown with a slew of riders to ensure health and social distancing.

With a whopping 1,839 new Covid cases on Saturday, the southern state's positive cases shot up to 21,549, with 11,966 active cases and 9,244 cured and discharged patients, including 439 on Saturday. The death toll increased to 335 across the state, with 42 casualties reported since Friday.

Bengaluru accounted for 1,172 new cases, taking its tally of positive cases to 8,345 and active cases to 7,250. As many as 965 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged till date, including 195 during the day, while 129 others have died due to the virus since March 9.

According to the Health Department data, the southern state has registered 15,242 coronavirus cases, including 4,555 in Bengaluru, during June after unlock 1.0 began on June 1 compared with 3,221 cases till May 31.

"The positive cases shot up to 21,549 till Saturday in four days from 15,242 on June 30 across the state and in Bengaluru to 8,345 from 4,555 on June 30," said the bulletin.

