Karnataka to reopen schools partially from January 1

Bengaluru, December 29, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Monday gave his assent for the state sticking to the earlier decision to partially reopen schools from January 1, 2021 onwards.

Yediyurappa gave his nod to the proposal by Primary and Secondary Education Minister, S. Sureshkumar at a cabinet meeting here.

The state government, which had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in March due to the pandemic, had decided last week to partially reopen the educational institutions from January 1, 2021.

Though there was concern over a second wave of coronavirus and the mutated variant in the state, the government decided to go ahead with the reopening with precautionary measures.

The Minister said that advice will be sought from experts if there is any issue with regards to the new strain of virus that was discovered in the UK. He said that, as of now, there is no need to change the date.

Yediyurappa also gave strict instructions to both Education as well as the Health Departments to ensure Covid guidelines are followed in schools and colleges.

The Chief Minister asked both the Education Department and district administration to work in tandem so that no issue is faced by the students or school administration when the schools reopen. He also warned the district-in-charge ministers to monitor the activities.

IANS