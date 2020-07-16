Karnataka reports new highs of 104 COVID-19 deaths, 4,169 fresh cases

Bengaluru, July 16, 2020

Karnataka today reported new highs of 104 coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 4,169 fresh cases of infection, official sources said.

With this, the death toll in the state has crossed the 1000-mark to touch 1,032 while the total number of cases of infection has gone past the 50,000-mark to 51,422.

A bulletin issued by the Department of Health & Family Welfare this evening said as many as 1,263 people were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total number of COVID patients who have recovered to 19,729 so far.

The number of active cases of coronavirus disease in the state stood at 30,655 as of today. Of tem, 539 are admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals, the bulletin said.

Of the 104 deaths reported in the state today, as many as 70 were in Bengaluru Urban district alone, taking the toll in the city to 507.

Among the other districts, Bidar has reported 53 deaths, Dakshina Kannada 52, Ballari 51, Mysuru 50, Dharwad 44 and Kalaburagi 38.

Bengaluru Urban reported as many as 2,344 new cases today, taking the total in the city so far to 25,288, of which 18,828 are active cases.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 238 new cases, followed by Dharwad (176), Vijayapura (144), Mysuru (130), Kalaburagi (123), Udupi (113), and Raichur (101) among others.

