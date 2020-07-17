Karnataka reports new high of 115 COVID-19 deaths, 3,693 new cases

Bengaluru, July 17, 2020

Karnataka today reported a new high of 115 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the state so far to 1,147, official sources said.

A bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare also said that 3,693 new cases were reported in the state today, taking the total to 55,115.

As many as 75 of the new deaths were reported from Bengaluru alone, raising the toll in teh city to 582 so far, it said.

As many as 1,028 people were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total number of patients discharged to 20,757.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 33,205. Of them, 568 are undergoing treatment in intensive care units of hospitals, it said.

As many as 2,208 of the new cases in the state were also reported from Bengaluru today, taking the tally in the city to 27,496.

Among other districts, Dharwad accounted for 157 new cases, followed by Ballari (133), Vijayapura (118), Belagavi (95), Mysuru (93), Kalaburagi (89) and Udupi (80).

