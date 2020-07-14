Karnataka reports 87 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,496 new cases

Bangalore, July 14, 2020

Karnataka today reported a record 87 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2,496 new cases of infection, official sources said.

A media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare said that, with these, the death toll has risen to 842 and the total number of cases so far has gone up to 44,077.

The number of 87 deaths is the highest so far in the state in a single day.

As many as 1,142 people were discharged today after they recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 17,390.

According to the bulletin, the total number of active cases stood at 25,839, of whom 540 persons were admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) in hospitals.

As many as 23,674 samples were tested today, making for a total number of 879,822 tests conducted so far, the bulletin added.

As many as 56 of today's deaths and 1,267 of the new cases were reported from state capital Bengaluru alone.

With this, the toll in the city has risen to 377 and the total number of cases so far has breached the 20,000-mark at 20,969, out of which 15,599 are active cases. Bengaluru alone accounts for 60 per cent of all the active cases in the state.

Among the new cases on Tuesday, Mysuru accounted for 125 infections, followed by Kalaburagi (121), Dharwad (100), Ballari (99), Koppal (98) and Dakshina Kannada (91), among others.

