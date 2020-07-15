Karnataka reports 87 COVID-19 deaths, 3,176 new cases of infection

Bengaluru, July 15, 2020

Karnataka today reported 87 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,176 new cases -- the highest in the state in a single day so far.

With these, the death toll rose to 928 while the total number of positive cases so far has risen to 47,253, a bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.

As many as 1,076 patients were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total number of patients who have recovered to 18,466. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 27,853 as of today. Among them, 597 patients were admitted in intensive care units (ICUs).

In Bengaluru, the state capital, the number of COVID cases went up by 1,975 to 22,944, out of which 17,051 are active cases. As many as 60 of the 87 deaths in the state were reported from Bengaluru alone, taking the toll in the city to 437.

Dharwad accounted for 139 infections, followed by Ballari (136), Mysuru (99), Vijayapura (80), Dakshina Kannada (76) and Kalaburagi (67) among others.

NNN