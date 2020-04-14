Karnataka reports 2 more deaths, 13 new cases

Bengaluru, April 14, 2020

Karnataka registered two more Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll to 10, and 13 new positive cases on Tuesday, taking the state's overall tally of confirmed cases of infection to 260, an official said.

"As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, cumulatively 260 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, including 10 deaths and 71 discharges," said a health official.

A 76-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban, designated as the 219th in the state, passed away on Tuesday. In addition to Covid-19, he also suffered from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

Earlier on Tuesday, a 69-year-old man from Vijayapura succumbed to the virus, designated as the state's 257th case. The deceased was the husband of the 221st case.

From 5 p.m. Monday to Tuesday noon, 11 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths were registered.

The two new cases which surfaced post noon on Tuesday are contacts of earlier cases. Altogether, 13 new cases surfaced on Tuesday.

Karnataka's 248th Covid-19 positive case is a 43-year-old man from Bagalkot. He is a contact of cases 186 and 165. A 32-year-old woman from same place with similar contact history is the 249th case.

Next, a SARI-affected 65-year-old man from Chikkaballapura became the 250th case in the state.

A neighbour of the 125th case, a 39-year-old woman from Bagalkot is the 251st case. The 252nd case was the 65-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban who died on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man who rode a two-wheeler from Anathapur district in Andhra Pradesh to the city a week ago tested positive as the 253rd case.

A 10-year-old girl from Kalaburagi emerged as the 254th case. She is a contact of the 177th case.

From the same place, a 51-year-old man, the brother of the 205th case who has died, is the 255th case. His brother was the state's seventh coronavirus death.

Similarly, a 35-year-old woman from the same place tested positive as the 256th case. She is the neighbour of the 177th case.

The 257th case was the 69-year-old man who died of the virus on Tuesday.

The last case for Tuesday morning and the state's 258th case is a 33-year-old man from Belagavi with Delhi travel history.

Karnataka's 259th Covid positive case is a 35-year-old woman from the city. She is a contact of the 199th case.

The last case for Tuesday and the state's 260th case is a 36-year-man from Bhatkar, Uttara Kannada, the husband of the 176th case.

Of the 260 cases in the state, 179 are active and currently admitted to the designated hospitals while 71 patients have recovered and got discharged.

Among the 13 new cases, three emerged from Bagalkot, one from Chikkaballapura, three from Bengaluru Urban, three from Kalaburagi and one each from Vijayapura, Bhatkal and Belagavi.

IANS