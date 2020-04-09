Karnataka registers sixth COVID-19 death

Bengaluru, April 9, 2020

Karnataka has recorded its sixth death owing to coronavirus (COVID-19), even as the number of positive cases rose by 10 to 191, an official said on Thursday.

"Till date, 191 COVID positive cases have been confirmed. This includes six deaths and 28 discharges," said a health official.

The details pertaining to the sixth COVID-19 victim such as age, place, gender and place of death are yet to emerge.

"The details will be shared in the evening," a health official told IANS.

This is the second COVID death in the state in two days, after the death of a 65-year-old man from Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Between Wednesday 5 p.m. and Thursday noon, 10 new COVID positive cases surfaced in Karnataka.

IANS