Karnataka records 110 more COVID deaths, 5,007 fresh cases of infection

Bengaluru, July 24, 2020

Karnataka today recorded 110 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 5,007 fresh cases of infection, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 1,724 while the number of positive cases so far has gone up to 85,870, a bulletin issued by the Department of Health & Family Welfare said.

Bengaluru, the state capital, accounted for 50 of the deaths and 2,267 of the 5,007 new cases reported today. The city has recorded 831 COVID deaths so far and a total of 41,467 cases of infection.

As many as 2,037 COVID patients were discharged from hospitals in the state today, taking the total of those discharged so far to 31,347.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 52,791 as of today, the bulletin said. Of them, 611 are admitted to intensive care units of hospitals.

Among the other cities, Mysuru accounted for 281 new cases today, followed by Udupi (190), Bagalkote (184), Dakshina Kannada (180) and Dharwad (174).

