Karnataka records 102 more COVID deaths, 5,536 fresh cases of infection

Bengaluru, July 28, 2020

Karnataka today recorded 102 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 5,536 fresh cases of infection, official sources said here.

With these, the death toll in the state has crossed the 2000-mark to reach 2,055 while the total number of positive cases so far has gone up to 107,001, a bulletin issued by the Department of Health & Family Welfare said.

Bengaluru, the state capital, accounted for 40 of the deaths and 1,898 of the new cases reportd today. The city has recorded 957 COVID deaths so far and 48,821 cases of infection so far.

As many as 2,819 COVID patients were discharged from hospitals in the state today, taking the total of those discharged so far to 40,504.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 64,434 as of today, the bulletin said. Of them, 612 are admitted to intensive care units of hospitals.

As many as 452 new cases were reported in Ballari district, followed by Kalaburagi -283, Belagavi - 228, Mysuru - 220, Tumakuru - 207, Kolara - 174 and Dakshina Kannada -- 173.

