Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar tests COVID positive

Bengaluru, August 25, 2020

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D. K. Shivakumar has tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.

"Shivakumar has been admitted in a private hospital in the city's northwest suburb after he tested COVID-19-positive earlier in the day," a party official told IANS here.

Though Shivakumar, 58, is asymptomatic, he has advised all who came in contact with him recently to test for the virus and isolate themselves at home for the safety of their health.

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy and scores of other leaders wished Shivakumar a speedy recovery and early return to home from the hospital.

Scores of politicians, including Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, state cabinet ministers B. R. Sriramulu, S. T. Somashekar, Anand Singh and C. T. Ravi, Lok Sabha members, MLAs and MLCs tested positive and recovered from the infection during the last two months.

IANS