Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid positive

Bengaluru, August 2, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital, an official said on Sunday night.

"The Chief Minister took a test after feeling unwell. As the test was positive, he has been admitted in a private hospital on the recommendation of doctors," the official told IANS here.

In a tweet in Kannada, the 78-year-old Yediyurappa said he was fine but got admitted to a hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors.

"I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," he said.

IANS