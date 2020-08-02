B S Yediyurappa
B S Yediyurappa|IANS (File photo)
National

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid positive

IANS

Bengaluru, August 2, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital, an official said on Sunday night.

"The Chief Minister took a test after feeling unwell. As the test was positive, he has been admitted in a private hospital on the recommendation of doctors," the official told IANS here.

In a tweet in Kannada, the 78-year-old Yediyurappa said he was fine but got admitted to a hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors.

"I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," he said.

IANS

NetIndian
www.netindian.in