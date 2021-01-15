Karnataka: 11 killed in road mishap in Dharwad

Dharwad, January 15, 2021

At least 11 people were killed and six injured when a mini-bus collided with a truck near Itigatti village here in Karnataka on Friday morning.

The mini-bus was carrying 17 passengers, mostly women, from Davangere to Goa for a family function when the incident occurred.

Ten women passengers and the driver of the mini-bus died on the spot.

The six injured have been shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for treatment, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

IANS