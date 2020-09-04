Kannada film actress Ragini arrested in Bengaluru drugs case

Bengaluru, September 4, 2020

The Karnataka Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested actress Ragini Dwivedi for alleged use of banned drugs in the Kannada film industry, police said on Friday.

"We have arrested Ragini to investigate her alleged involvement in the use of banned drugs and her links with drug peddlers after questioning her day-long," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil told reporters here.

Earlier on Friday, seven CCB sleuths, including a woman police inspector, raided her flat at Yelahanka in the city's northern suburb with a search warrant from a local court to find out if banned drugs were kept in her house.

"Ragini will be produced before a magistrate after medical check-up for her custodial interrogation into her use of narcotic substances at rave parties in the city over the months," said Patil.

"We have booked Ragini under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," CCB assistant commissioner of police K.P. Gowtham told IANS.