Kamal Nath asks Governor to remove six ministers

Bhopal, March 10, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written to state Governor Lalji Tandon recommending the removal of six ministers from his Council of Ministers forthwith.

The names include: Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat, Women and Child Development Imarti Devi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and School Education Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary.

Twenty of the 28 ministers had tendered their resignations on Monday night following the rebellion by MLAs of the Jyotiraditya Scindia faction. The other six had gone to Bengaluru along with 12 MLAs.

Due to the fast-changing political situation in Madhya Pradesh, Governor Tandon has cancelled his vacation and returned to Bhopal from Lucknow on Tuesday. He had gone to Lucknow for five days on Sunday.

Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon, Munnalal Goyal, OPS Bhadoria, Ranveer Jatav, Girraj Dandotia, Kamlesh Jatav, Raksha Santram Sarounia, Jaswant Jatav, Suresh Dhakad, Jajpal Singh Jajji, Brijendra Singh Yadav and Singh Raghuraj Singh Kansana Aare the other members of the group that went to Bengaluru on Monday.

IANS