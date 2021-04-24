Justice N V Ramana takes over as Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, April 24, 2021

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India at a ceremony held in the Ashoka Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

He made and subscribed to the oath of office before President Ram Nath Kovind.

Justice Ramana had been elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014 after serving as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court since September 2, 2013.

He has succeeded Justice S A Bobade who retired yesterday.

Born in an agricultural family on August 27, 1957 in Ponnavaram village of Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Justice Ramana took degrees in science and law.

He enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983 and later practised in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, the Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters. He has specialized in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws. He has also functioned as Panel Counsel for various Government organizations.

Among other assignments, he has functioned as Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government and Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad. He has also functioned as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh.

He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013.

He was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court with effect from September 2, 2013.

Justice Ramana will have a tenure of over 16 months at the helm before he retires on August 26, 2022.

NNN