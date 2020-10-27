J&K: Two terrorists killed in Budgam encounter

Srinagar, October 27, 2020

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started between terrorists and security forces on Tuesday evening at Mochua area in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Two unidentified terrorists have been killed as the search operation is still on," police said.

IANS