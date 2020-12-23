J&K, Ladakh in grip of intense cold wave

Srinagar, December 23, 2020

An intense cold wave continued to sweep across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday as the minimum temperatures at different places dropped several notches below the freezing point.

"A short spell of rain/snow is expected between December 26 and 27. Otherwise, the cold wave conditions are likely to continue till December 31," a Meteorological Department official said.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter -- locally called 'Chillai Kalan' -- is presently prevailing across the two Union Territories.

Almost all of snow that replenishes the perennial water reservoirs in J&K and Ladakh is recorded during the 'Chillai Kalan' that ends on January 31.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 6.6 degrees and Gulmarg minus 6.0 degrees.

Leh town in Ladakh recorded minimum of minus 16.4 degrees, Kargil minus 17.0 degrees and Drass minus 24.6 degrees.

Jammu city witnessed 7.5 degrees, Katra 7.2 degrees, Batote 2.5 degrees, Bannihal minus 0.4 degree and Bhaderwah 0.2 degree minimum temperatures.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was 10.2 degrees and 21.0 degrees in Jammu on Tuesday.

IANS