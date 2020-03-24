J&K govt revokes PSA detention order of Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, March 24, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) detention order of former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Rohit Kansal, spokesman of J&K government, said the PSA detention order of the former chief minister had been revoked.

Sources said Omar Abdullah would now leave the Hari Niwas Guest House in Srinagar where he has been under detention since August 5, 2019.

"He will be reaching his residence on the Gupkar Road shortly, but keeping in view the COVID-19 lockdown, nobody will be allowed to call on Omar Sahab," sources in the National Conference said.

Omar is also unlikely to address the media after his release.

Omar's release followed the release of his father and former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah who was released earlier this month.

In its order on a petition filed by Omar's sister, Sara Pilot, the Supreme Court had said that the J&K government should make it clear whether or not they intend to release Omar Abdullah shortly.

Another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is under detention. Sources said authorities are likely to announce Mufti's release later this week.

IANS