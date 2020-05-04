J&K: 3 CRPF men among 4 killed in terror attack in Handwara

Srinagar, May 4, 2020

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were among the four persons killed after terrorists attacked a CRPF party at Handwara in north Kashmir on Monday.

According to the details received here, the brief exchange of fire took place at Kralgund area of Handwara. One unidentified person's body has been spotted near the encounter spot.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search for the attackers has been launched.

The attack comes a day after an army colonel, a major, two soldiers and a police sub-inspector besides two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Handwara.

Meanwhile, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a power grid at Wagoora in Budgam.

IANS