Jiya Rai, 12, swims 36 km to create awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder

Mumbai, February 19, 2021

Jiya Rai, the 12-year-old daughter of Indian Navy sailor Madan Rai swam a distance of 36 km from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India in 8 hours and 40 minutes on February 17.

She is a known case of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and dedicated the swimming feat to raise awareness about utism. She commenced her record-setting feat at 0350 hrs from Bandra-Worli Sea Link and finished at the Gateway of India at 1230 hrs.

The event was conducted under the observation of the Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a recognised body of the Swimming Federation of India. The event was also associated with the FIT India Movement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs.

During the award ceremony at Gateway of India Jiya was felicitated with a trophy by Zarir N Baliwala, President of Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA).

She had earlier swam from Elephanta Island to Gateway of India, a distance of 14 km in 3 hrs 27 minutes and 30 sec on February 15,2020 and holds the world record for the youngest girl with ASD to swim 14 km in open waters.

