Jind 'mahapanchayat' seeks revocation of the three new farm laws

Jind (Haryana), February 3, 2021

Amid the presence of thousands of farmers, the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jind district of Haryana on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the revocation of the three contentious Central farm laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced at the meeting that if their demands were not accepted, they will hold another national-level "mahapanchayat" soon.

To gather support and build up momentum for the farmers' agitation, Tikait reached Kandela village near here to address the "mahapanchayat" where he was given a grand welcome.

Tikait was accompanied by state Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

Kandela "khap" president Tek Ram, the organiser of the "mahapanchayat", said that, besides calling for the revocation of the farm laws, the resolution demanded that the government should ensure that the farmers get MSP (minimum support price) for their crops and withdraw the cases against farmers booked for the violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

Ram said representatives of at least 50 "khaps" or community courts from across the state participated in the "mahapanchayat", which came days after the other "mahapanchayat" held in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, an aggressive Tikait said, "When the ruler is afraid, he does fortification."

He said a campaign would be carried out from village to village in Haryana till February 10 to gather support for the farmers' agitation.

A day before attending the 'mahapanchayat', Tikait said the farmers protesting against the three Central farm laws will take out a pan-India tractor rally if the government doesn't listen to them.

Earlier too, Kandela, the venue of the "mahapanchayat", has been a centre of farmers' agitation. The farmers had launched an agitation from Kandela in 2002, demanding waiver of electricity dues.

Interestingly, after the Delhi violence on Republic Day, the farmers' agitation has shifted from Singhu and Tikri, where Punjab unions are camping, to Ghazipur where Tikait is holding the fort.

IANS