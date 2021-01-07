JEE Advanced on July 3, 75% criterion for IIT admissions waived

New Delhi, January 7, 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be conducted in computer-based test mode on July 3 by IIT-Kharagpur in English and Hindi languages, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.

In the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the 75 per cent eligibility criterion for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be waived this year, he added.

The criteria for admissions to any programme in the IITs includes performance in Class XII or equivalent board examinations, with physics, chemistry, mathematics, one language and any other subject other than the above four.

The CBSE examinations for Class X and XII will be held from May 4 to June 10 and the results announced by July 15. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced will be taken up thereafter.

The JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted by IIT-Bombay and JEE Advanced 2023 by IIT- Guwahati.

"The special eligibility criterion for JEE 2021 is for those eligible candidates who registered for JEE Advanced 2020 but could not sit in the exams," said Nishank.

These students will however have to register again for the 2021 exams and pay the required fees.

The students can use an app developed by the National Testing Agency to take mock tests for practice in the run-up to the JEE exams.

Earlier, the Minister had announced that JEE Mains would be held in February, March, April, and May every year. The JEE Main is slated to be held between February 23 and 26 this year.

IANS