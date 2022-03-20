Zoji La Pass opened for traffic on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road after just 73 days of closure

New Delhi, March 20, 2022

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reopened the Zoji La Pass, for traffic on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road at 11,650 feet on Saturday.

By the reopening of the pass, the gateway between Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, within 73 days of its closure during winter, the BRO has set a record this year, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

This is the first time BRO has been able to achieve the feat, after it had kept the pass open till January 5, 2022, through relentless snow clearance operations amid tough weather conditions.

Since February 15, the snow clearance operations were undertaken from both sides of the pass by Project Beacon and Vijayak, located in J&K and Ladakh, respectively. After sustained efforts, the connectivity across Zoji La Pass was initially established on March 4. Thereafter, efforts were made to improve the road conditions to create a safe passage of vehicles.

The first convoy of vehicles carrying essential fresh supplies moved across the Zoji La Pass and reached Kargil, bringing much-needed relief to the people of Ladakh. The Zoji La Pass used to remain closed for around 160-180 days during winters on account of heavy snowfall.

Officials from the civil administration and the Indian Army, including Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, were present during the re-opening of the pass.

Lauding the efforts of Project Beacon and Vijayak, the DGBR said the early opening of the Zoji La Pass would not only bolster the defence preparedness of the country but also facilitate the movement of essential commodities to the people of Ladakh. The opening of the pass will help BRO to stock the material required for the construction of important infrastructure projects in Ladakh.

NNN