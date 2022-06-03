Three non-local labourers injured in J&K grenade attack

Srinagar, June 3, 2022

Three non-local labourers were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Police sources said that militants hurled a grenade at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Shopian where non-local labourers were engaged for some repair work.

"Three labourers were injured in this explosion. They have been shifted to hospital for treatment," a source said.

IANS