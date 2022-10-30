About 3,000 youth got appointment letters for government posts in Jammu & Kashmir, says Modi at ‘Rozgar Mela’

New Delhi, October 30, 2022

As many as 3,000 eligible applicants have received appointment letters for government posts at 20 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today in a video address at a "Rozgar Mela" (employment fair) in the Union Territory.

The Prime Minister said the new appointees would get the opportunity to serve in various departments like PWD, Health Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Animal Husbandry, Jal Shakti and Education-Culture.

Preparations were in full swing to give more than 700 appointment letters for posts in other departments in the coming days.

“Now is the time to leave the old challenges behind and take full advantage of the new possibilities. I am happy that the youth of Jammu & Kashmir are coming forward in large numbers for the development of their region and the people,” he said.

“For a faster pace of development, we must work with a new approach, with new thinking. About 30,000 recruitments for government posts have been undertaken since 2019, out of which 20,000 appointments were made in the last one and a half years. The mantra of 'employment through competence', is instilling new confidence in the youth of J&K,” he added.

Modi highlighted the steps taken by the Union Government in the past eight years to promote employment and self-employment. The "Rozgar Mela" being organised in different parts of the country from October 22 was a part of the programme. “Under this campaign, more than 10 lakh appointment letters will be given by the central government in the next few months in the first phase,” he said.

He said the Government has expanded the scope of the business environment in J&K to boost employment. The new Industrial Policy and Business Reforms Action Plan has paved the way for Ease of Doing Business which has given a tremendous impetus to investment in the Union Territory.

“The pace at which work is being done on development-related projects will transform the entire economy here,” he added.

The Prime Minister gave examples of projects that boost connectivity to Kashmir from trains to international flights. The international flights from Srinagar to Sharjah have already started. The farmers have also benefited a great deal from increased connectivity as it was now easier for the apple farmers of Jammu & Kashmir to send their produce outside the region. The Government was also working towards promoting transport through drones.

On the record increase in the number of tourists witnessed by Jammu & Kashmir, he noted that the tourism sector in the Union Territory received a boost due to the infrastructural developments and increased connectivity. “It is our endeavour that the benefits of government schemes reach every section of society without any discrimination. The government is committed to bringing benefits of development to all sections and citizens. Efforts are on to strengthen the health and education infrastructure with the opening of two new AIIMS, seven new medical colleges, two state cancer institutes and 15 nursing colleges,” he said.

Speaking on how the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always emphasised and appreciated transparency, Modi urged the new recruits in the government services to make it a priority. “Earlier, whenever I used to meet the people of Jammu & Kashmir, I always felt their pain. It was the pain of corruption in the system. People hate corruption,” he added.

“Jammu & Kashmir is the pride of every Indian. Together we must take it to greater heights. We also have a huge goal of a developed India of 2047 and to fulfil it we must engage in nation-building with strong determination,” he said.

NNN