Jammu: CRPF constable kills his wife before committing suicide

Jammu, September 13, 2020

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable in Jammu shot dead his wife and injured his sister-in-law before killing himself, officials said on Sunday.

Constable Madan Singh, posted in sector headquarters, belonged to Jammu.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Madan Singh was at his home with his family.

An inquiry has been ordered by the CRPF to find out what prompted Madan Singh to open fire at his family.

IANS