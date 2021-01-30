Jaishankar has telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

New Delhi, January 30, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephone conversation on Friday with United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken during which they expressed their commitment to consolidate and expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership between the two countries.

At the outset, Jaishankar warmly congratulated Blinken on his appointment and wished him success in his new responsibilities.

"They appreciated the robust defence and security ties, growing economic engagement, productive health-care collaboration and strong people-to-people linkages as its important pillars," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Recognising the challenges of a post-Covid world, they agreed to work together to address global issues, including safe and affordable vaccine supply. They also reiterated their commitment to peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The two ministers looked forward to remaining in close touch," the release added.

In Washington, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken and Jaishankar reaffirmed the growing U.S.-India partnership and discussed issues of mutual concern, including COVID-19 vaccination efforts, regional developments, and next steps in expanding bilateral ties.

"The Secretary underscored India’s role as a pre-eminent U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of working together to expand regional cooperation, including through the Quad. Both agreed to coordinate closely on global developments and look forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," Price added.

