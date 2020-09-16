Jagan condoles Tirupati MP Durga Prasada Rao's death due to COVID-19

Amaravati, September 16, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has condoled the demise of Balli Durga Prasada Rao, YSRCP Member of Parliament from Tirupati on Wednesday, who succumbed to COVID-19.

"Reddy has expressed profound grief over the demise of Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasada Rao," said an official from his office.

The Chief Minister telephoned Rao's son and consoled him over the passing away of his father due to coronavirus in a Chennai hospital.

The 64-year-old MP won the Tirupati seat under SC category in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Earlier, he was an MLA for three terms and also worked as the Minister of School Education in united Andhra Pradesh during 1995-96.

Rao was a member of the Standing Committee of Social Justice and Empowerment and also the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Shipping.

He hailed from Venkatagiri town in Nellore.

IANS