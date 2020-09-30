Jabalpur Airport upgradation will enable peak hour higher passenger handling capacity of 500

New Delhi, September 30, 2020

Catering to a growing city of promising tourism options, the ongoing Jabalpur airport upgradation will enable an increase in peak hour passenger handling capacity of 500.

The work includes the construction of a new terminal building, ATC tower and technical block, fire station category VII, other buildings and extension of the runway and associated works, an official press release said.

The State government handed over 468.43 acres of land to AAI for development work in 2015, with the total land measuring 775 acres.

The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger facilities will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours. Spread over an area of 115,180 sq. ft, the building will have three aerobridges, an advanced baggage screening system, a food court in the landscaped area and a well-planned car parking for more than 250 cars and buses.

The proposed terminal building will welcome passengers with glimpses of vibrant Gond paintings, local handicrafts, murals and popular tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh, the release said.

According to it, the new building will be constructed with eco-friendly sustainable material and equipped with solar plant and energy-efficient equipment. An efficient solid waste management system, reuse of treated water for horticulture purposes and rainwater harvesting system with sustainable urban drainage system are a few other green features of the airport upgradation project.

Apart from the construction of the new terminal building, the upgradation work with a project cost of Rs 412 crores also include the extension of the runway to make the airport suitable for operation of Airbus 320 type of aircraft, construction of 32-metre-high new ATC tower and technical block (G+2) with all modern facilities, fire station (Category-VII) and other ancillary buildings like utility block, gatehouse etc.

The tentative date for completion of the project is December 2021 and the new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2022, the release said.

As the gateway to several tourist attractions including the Kanha National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, marble cliffs and waterfalls at nearby Bhedaghat, the airport serves the whole of eastern Madhya Pradesh, especially the Mahakaushal region.

"The new upgraded Jabalpur airport will play a pivotal role in the development of Jabalpur city and will boost the growing tourism industry in the region," the release added.

