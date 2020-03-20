Italian COVID-19 patient, who was cured, dies in Jaipur

Jaipur, March 20, 2020

An Italian COVID-19 patient, Andrey Carly, who tested negative in Rajasthan after receivinng medical treatment here, died on Friday due to heart attack, health officials said.

Carly, 69, was admitted in the isolation ward of the SMS hospital on February 29 and on March 2, his report came out positive for corona infection.

He was successfully cured and his samples tested negative on March 14.

Soon after the negative reports came, Carly's wife sought permission from the Italian Embassy to shift him to the Fortis Hospital in Jaipur and thereafter, he was shifted there on March 15.

However, he did not show much improvement there. He was on life support system and had infection in his lungs, too.

Carly was part of the same tourist group in Italy from which 16 people were found to be COVID-19 positive. His wife too had tested positive.

However, her report came negative after undertaking medical treatment. She too was kept in the isolation ward of the hospital.

IANS