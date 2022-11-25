ISRO's PSLV-C54 to launch earth observation satellite, eight nano-satellites

Bengaluru, November 25, 2022

India's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C54) is all set to launch the country's Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) and eight nano-satellites into two different Sun synchronous polar orbits (SSPOs) tomorrow.

The launch is slated for 11.56 am IST on Saturday from the first launch pad (FLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said.

The primary satellite (EOS-06) will be separated in Orbit-1. Subsequently, an orbit change is planned by using two Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of PSLV-C54.

The Passenger Payloads (PPLs) will be separated in Orbit-2, ISRO said.

This will be the 56th flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the 24th flight of PSLV-XL version with 6 PSOM-XLs.

EOS-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. It is meant to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas.

Its payload includes an Ocean Color Monitor (OCM-3), a Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), and a Ku-Band Scatterometer (SCAT-3).

The eight nano-satellites include ISRO Nano Satellite-2 for Bhutan (INS-2B) and Anand, a technology demonstrator to demonstrate the capabilities and commercial applications of miniaturized earth-observation camera for earth observation using a microsatellite in Low Earth Orbit.

They also include four Astrocast satellites which are technology demonstrators or the Internet of Things (IoT).

