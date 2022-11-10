ISRO enhances payload capability of LVM3 by 450 kg

Bengaluru, November 10, 2022

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that it has increased the payload capacity of its Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) (GSLV MkIII) with additional propellant loading.

"The CE20 cryogenic engine indigenously developed for LVM3 has been subjected to successful hot test at an uprated thrust level of 21.8 tonne for the first time on 9th November, 2022. This will enhance the LVM3 payload capability upto 450 kg with additional propellant loading," ISRO said.

"The major modifications carried out on this test article compared to previous engines was introduction of Thrust Control Valve (TCV) for thrust control.

"In addition to this 3D printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted in the engine for the first time.

"During this test the engine operated with ~20t thrust level for first 40s, then thrust level was increased to 21.8t by moving thrust control valve," the release said.

During the test, engine and facility performance was normal and required parameters were achieved, it added.

The GSLV Mk III, renamed as LMV3, currently has a capability of placing the 4 tonne class satellites of the GSAT series into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbits and heavier payloads, upto 8 tonnes, into low earth orbits of 600 km altitude.

IANS adds:

The LVM3 rocket is the one that is used by ISRO to launch third party satellites on commercial terms.

ISRO is scheduled to launch another batch of 36 small satellites of UK-based OneWeb in January 2023.

On October 23, the first batch of 36 satellites of OneWeb was put into orbit by the LVM3 rocket.

