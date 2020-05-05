Invitation of nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award extended till June 30

New Delhi, May 5, 2020

The last date for receiving nominations for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award has been extended till June 30, the Home Ministry said in a release.

Sardar Patel National Unity Award is the highest civilian award, in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, for contribution in promoting the unity and integrity of India.

The award seeks to recognize the notable and inspiring contribution made by individuals or institutions or organizations in this field and reinforces the value of strong and united India.

A notification in this regard was issued on September 20, 2019, calling in for nominations/recommendations for the Award.

NNN