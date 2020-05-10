INS Magar departs from Male for Kochi with 202 stranded Indians

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Magar departed from Male in the Maldives for Kochi in Kerala today with 202 Indians, who were stranded in that country due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The evacuation of the Indians has been undertaken by the Navy as part of "Operation Samudra Setu" launched to repatriate Indian nations stranded in foreign countries.

In the first phase of the operation, INS Jalashwa had left Male on May 8 with 698 Indian nationals and reached Kochi today.

"Even as heavy rains at Male made conditions difficult, the ship made arrangements to ensure safety of people. A total of 202 personnel have embarked the ship, which includes 24 women, two expectant mothers and two children. One of the men, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has a fractured leg," an official press release said.

In line with the procedure followed on May 8, the evacuees were screened medically, their baggage disinfected and they were allotted IDs as per various zones earmarked on board the ship.

"INS Magar departed Male this evening for Kochi on completion of embarkation," the release added.

