INS Jalashwa departs from Male for Tuticorinn with 700 Indians on board

New Delhi, June 6, 2020

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa departed from Male in the Maldives late yesterday evening for Tuticorin with 700 Indians who were stranded in the island nation due to the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This is Jalashwa's third trip under Op Samudra Setu to bring back stranded Indian citizens from abroad by sea. The ship had reached Male on June 4.

During the embarkation, the ship was visited by Colonel Mohamed Saleem, the Commandant of the Maldives Coast Guard, an official press release said.

With this trip, the number of people brought back by Jalashwa from Maldives and Sri Lanka to Indian shores would go up to almost 2,700 under the broader umbrella of the Government's Mission Vande Bharat to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad.

The ship will observe strict COVID protocols onboard and is expected to reach Tuticorin tomorrow.

The evacuated personnel will be disembarked at Tuticorin and entrusted to the care of Tamil Nadu authorities, the release added.

NNN