Indore creates record by winning title of cleanest city fourth time in a row

New Delhi, August 20, 2020

Indore has created a record by winning the Cleanest City title for the fourth time in a row. Surat and Navi Mumbai secured the second and third positions in the survey results declared today.

Hardeep S Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs said, “Swachh Survekshan will continue to help us in sustaining the gains made under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) while providing a comprehensive roadmap to institutionalize the concept of total Swachhata among all our cities.

"As the performance of cities rightly show, we are well on our way to creating not just a ‘Swachh’ (clean) but a ‘Swasth’ (healthy), ‘Sashakt’ (empowered), ‘Sampann’ (prosperous) and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) New India,” he added.

The Minister gave away the awards for Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness urban survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at a virtual event titled Swachh Mahotsav.

While Indore won the coveted title of the Cleanest City of India, Surat and Navi Mumbai won the second and third position, respectively, (in the > 1 lakh population category). Chhattisgarh won the prestigious title of the Cleanest State of India in the > 100 ULB category while Jharkhand was adjudged the Cleanest State of India in the <100 ULB category.

An additional 117 awards were also handed over by the Minister. (detailed results available on www.swachhsurvekshan2020.org). Dignitaries from all over the country, Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Housing & Urban Affairs, Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Municipal Commissioners and Swachhta warriors attended the online event.

The Minister interacted with select beneficiaries of household toilets, SafaiKarmis or sanitation workers, informal waste pickers and members of self-help groups associated with the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) from across the country

Addressing the winners and citizens at large, the Minister said, “More than five years ago, the Prime Minister had seen a dream – the dream of a Swachh Bharat. Today, we feel immensely proud, as well as humbled, to see how every citizen of urban India has come together to make that dream a tangible reality. In the last five years, we have seen how this Mission has created a deep impact on people’s health, livelihoods, quality of life and most importantly, in their thoughts and their behaviour”.

The Minister further exhorted everyone to play their part and be a true Swachhata Warrior by inculcating habits of Swachhata such as practising proper segregation of waste at source, saying no to single-use plastic and treating sanitation workers with respect and dignity, among others.

Speaking about the genesis of what has become the world’s largest urban sanitation survey, Puri explained, “When the Swachh Bharat Mission- Urban (SBM-U) was launched in 2014, it was to make urban India 100% open defecation free (ODF) along with 100% scientific solid waste management. With no concept of ODF in urban areas and solid waste processing standing at a mere 18%, it was clear that an accelerated approach was necessary if the Prime Minister’s dream of a Swachh India was to be achieved within the timeframe of five years.

A framework was therefore needed to bring about rigour in the progress in monitoring and a spirit of healthy competition amongst states and cities to improve their performance in key cleanliness parameters.

“It was this underlying thought that led to the conceptualization and subsequent implementation of Swachh Survekshan (SS), a competitive framework to encourage cities to improve the status of urban sanitation while encouraging large scale citizen participation,” he added.

With noteworthy progress being made in the past six years under SBM-U, the Minister outlined the vision for the next phase of the Mission, “Our efforts going forward will be on safe containment, transportation and disposal of faecal sludge and septage from toilets, and also the grey and black water from households and establishments. Along with this, the treatment of all wastewater before discharging into water bodies, and their maximum possible re-use will also be our priority.

“Alongside, I am also concerned about the safety of our sanitation workers, our frontline warriors in this ‘Kranti’. Therefore, the provision of adequate safety gear and mechanized equipment to all sanitation workers will be paid maximum attention in the next phase of the Mission.”

Mishra said, “The Ministry had conducted Swachh Survekshan 2016 survey for the rating of 73 cities in January 2016, followed by Swachh Survekshan 2017 conducted in January-February 2017 ranking 434 cities.

Swachh Survekshan 2018, which became the world’s largest cleanliness survey, ranked 4203 cities followed by SS 2019 which not only covered 4237 cities but was also the first of its kind completely digital survey completed in a record time of 28 days.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 continued the momentum and surveyed a total of 4242 cities, 62 Cantonment Boards and 97 Ganga Towns and saw unprecedented participation of 1.87 crore citizens. Going a step forward, to ensure the sustainability of on-ground performance of cities, the Ministry had also introduced Swachh Survekshan League last year, a quarterly cleanliness assessment of cities and towns done in three quarters with 25% weightage integrated into the final Swachh Survekshan results for this year.

