Indonesia President appreciates India for maintaining pharma supplies

New Delhi, April 29, 2020

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed his appreciation for India in providing pharmaceutical products supplies to Indonesia.

Widodo had conveyed his views to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held a telephone conversation with him yesterday. The two leaders exchanged thoughts about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and the world.

The Prime Minister assured Widodo that India would do its best to prevent disruption in supplies of medical products or the other commodities traded between the two countries.

The leaders discussed issues related to their citizens present in each other’s countries. It was agreed that their teams would remain in touch to ensure all possible facilitation in this regard.

Modi underlined the fact that Indonesia was an important maritime partner in India’s extended neighbourhood. The strength of the bilateral relationship would help both countries in fighting the effects of the pandemic. He also conveyed greetings for the holy month of Ramadan to Widodo and to the people of Indonesia.

