IndiGo plane aborts take-off as engine catches fire, passengers safe

New Delhi, October 28, 2022

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo aircraft aborted take off at the Delhi airport this evening after one of its engines caught fire.

The flight was carrying 177 passengers and seven crew members.

Officials said that the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight 6E-2131 aborted its take off and a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday.

"An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced a technical issue while on take off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take off and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged to operate the flight," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the airline added.

Some people posted videos of the incident.

One Priyanka Kumar posted a video of the incident on Twitter, that showed one of the engines on fire and sending off sparks.

"Indigo 6E-2131. Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened," she said.

"At 10.08 p.m., IGIA Control Room received a call from CISF Control room regarding fire problem in engine of Flight No 6E-2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru. The plane just started on runway for take-off. At the same time it was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out," said an official.

IANS