IndiGo pilot killed in car crash in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, August 3, 2020

A pilot of IndiGo Airlines was killed in a car crash on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

The car which Preet Mahinder Singh, 42, was travelling in rammed into a truck on Outer Ring Road at Himayat Sagar under the limits of Rajendra Nagar police station of the Cyberabad Commissionerate. The car driver was critically injured in the accident.

According to police, Singh was going to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in an office cab from his house in Nallagandla.

Police suspect that the driver dozed off and hence, could not notice the slow-moving truck ahead of him. The car rammed into the truck, resulting in the pilot's death on the spot. His body was shifted to government-run Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Car driver Shiva Shankar sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

The police booked the truck driver for causing death and injuries due to negligent act and arrested him as he was driving the vehicle in the second lane meant for high-speed vehicles. The truck, which was on its way to Kothur from Nagpur, has been seized by the police.

IANS