National
IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Karachi
New Delhi, March 2, 2021
An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Lucknow made a medical emergency landing in Karachi on Tuesday.
According to the airline, flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency.
"Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team," the airline said in a statement.
IANS