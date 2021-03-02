IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Karachi

New Delhi, March 2, 2021

An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Lucknow made a medical emergency landing in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the airline, flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency.

"Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team," the airline said in a statement.

IANS