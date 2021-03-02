IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Karachi
File photo
National

IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Karachi

IANS

New Delhi, March 2, 2021

An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Lucknow made a medical emergency landing in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the airline, flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency.

"Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team," the airline said in a statement.

IANS

IndiGo
Karachi
Sharjah-Lucknow flight
Medical Emergency Landing

Related Stories

No stories found.

Firework

NetIndian
www.netindian.in