IndiGo employee succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai

New Delhi, April 11, 2020

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that one of its Chennai-based employees has succumbed to coronavirus (COVID-19)

"We are providing all support to the family and stand with them at this hour of deep grief," IndiGo said in a statement.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for all of us at IndiGo and in this time of sorrow we stand with his family and request that all respect the privacy of our employee and his family."

IANS