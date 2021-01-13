IndiGo Airlines manager shot dead in Patna

Patna, January 13, 2021

A 40-year-old IndiGo Airlines station manager, Rupesh Kumar Singh, was allegedly shot dead by criminals near the Shastri Nagar police station area of state capital Patna onn Tuesday night. The police has formed a team to nab the killers.

A police official on Wednesday said Singh was entering his Kusumvila apartment in Punaichak when the criminals fired at him. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the state police, the CCTV of the apartment was not working at the time of the incident. Rupesh was hit by six bullets.

Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Upendra Sharma said the reason behind the murder is not clear yet. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case so far. The body of Rupesh has been sent to his native village in Saran district.

Inspector General of Police, Patna region, Sanjay Singh, also said that a special investigation team has been formed to arrest the culprits. The police is also checking the CCTVs installed near the incident site.

IANS