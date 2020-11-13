India's QRSAM Missile System achieves major milestone

New Delhi, November 13, 2020

India's Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) System achieved a major milestone today by a direct hit on to a Banshee pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude.

A press release from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRD)) said the missile launch took place from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the Odisha coast at 1550 hours today.

The missile is propelled by a single-stage solid propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems. The missile is canisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher capable of carrying 6 canisterised missiles.

All QRSAM weapon system elements like Battery Multifunction Radar, Battery Surveillance Radar, Battery Command Post Vehicle and Mobile Launcher were deployed in the flight test, the release said.

The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging target with short halts. The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of the Indian Army, it said.

According to it, the radar tracked the Banshee target from farthest range and missile was launched when target was within kill zone and achieved the direct hit with terminal active homing by RF Seeker guidance. Various DRDO labs such as DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R&DE(E), IRDE, ITR participated in the test.

"The weapon system elements have been realized through Defence PSUs BEL, BDL and private industry L&T. The missile system is fully indigenous with active RF Seekers, Electro Mechanical Actuation (EMA) systems sourced from various industries. The radar is four walled Active Phased Array Radar. All range Tracking stations,Radar, EOTs & Telemetry Stations monitored the flight parameters," the release said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary DD R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists for the achievement.

IANS