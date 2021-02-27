India's PSLV-C51 to launch Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 co-passenger satellites on Sunday

New Delhi, February 27, 2021

India's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) is scheduled to take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and launch the 637 kg Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 co-passenger satellites into their orbits on Sunday morning.

The countdown for the launch began at 0854 hours IST today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

PSLV-C51 is the 53rd mission of PSLV and the launch is tentatively scheduled for 1024 hours IST tomorrow, subject to weather conditions, ISRO said.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. It is also the first mission of ISRO in 2021.

NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.

Amazonia-1Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.

ISRO sources said PSLV-C51 would be the third flight of the "DL" variant of PSLV equipped with two solid strap-on boosters.

