India's new COVID-19 cases dip to 18,732, lowest in six months

New Delhi, December 27, 2020

India today reported 279 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 18,732 new cases of infection -- the lowest in more than six months -- in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to slow down across the country.

The number of new cases of infection in a single day reported today is the lowest since June 27, when the number was 18,552.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours had yesterday fallen below 300 for the first time since June 10.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the total number of cases so far, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,187,850 while the death toll has increased to 147,622

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 400-mark for the 15th consecutive day today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 28th consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the 13th day in a row and for the 16th time in 20 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,761,538 as of this morning, up 21,430 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.81%.

The number of active cases decreased by 2,977 in the past 24 hours to 278,690, the lowest in more than five and a half months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 251 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 22,273 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 80.331 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,757,016 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 18.981 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.465 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (331,902) and Brazil (190,795).

NNN